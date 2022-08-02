How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished 29th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Pan finished 29th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)