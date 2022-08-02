How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished 29th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Pan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Pan finished 29th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +4 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994

