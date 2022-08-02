Skip to main content

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished 29th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pan's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Pan finished 29th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+4

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

31

-4

$42,911

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
