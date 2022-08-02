How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Chesson Hadley tees of on the 10th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley shot -12 and placed 15th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Hadley's Statistics

Hadley has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hadley last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 10 -9 $204,375 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275

