How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at TPC Twin Cities following a 49th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Reavie's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Reavie did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
1
-19
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)