How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chez Reavie tees off on hole No. 1 Sunday in the PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood golf course. Reavie Sunday Cuda

Chez Reavie hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at TPC Twin Cities following a 49th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Reavie's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Reavie did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 1 -19 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

Regional restrictions apply.