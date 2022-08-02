How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Stroud enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Stroud's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Stroud has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stroud has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Stroud missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
