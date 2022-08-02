How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chris Stroud reacts to his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Stroud enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Stroud's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Stroud has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Stroud has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Stroud missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

