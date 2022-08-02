How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He finished 37th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2020.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time Bezuidenhout golfed this course (2020), he finished 37th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
68
-2
$32,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
