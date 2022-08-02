How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hammer enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina trying for better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic

How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Hammer's Statistics

Hammer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hammer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +7 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

