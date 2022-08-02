How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cole Hammer enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina trying for better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic
How to Watch Cole Hammer at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hammer's Statistics
- Hammer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hammer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+7
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)