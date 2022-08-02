How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Corey Conners tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 28th-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Conners' Statistics

Conners has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Conners has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Conners failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 61 +7 $19,845 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 6 -12 $315,375 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

