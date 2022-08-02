How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 28th-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Conners' Statistics
- Conners has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Conners has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Conners failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
61
+7
$19,845
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
6
-12
$315,375
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)