How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lee failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
