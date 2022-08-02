How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Danny Lee plays a shot from the third tee as fans look on during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Lee failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700

Regional restrictions apply.