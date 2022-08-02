How to Watch Danny Willett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Willett's Statistics
- Willett has made the cut in three straight events.
- Willett has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Willett missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
67
-6
$17,640
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
