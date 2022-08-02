David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 57th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Lingmerth has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Lingmerth has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lingmerth last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
70
+4
$15,300
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
64
+2
$8,029
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
