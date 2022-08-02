David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 57th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lingmerth's Statistics

  • Lingmerth will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Lingmerth has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
  • Lingmerth has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Lingmerth last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

57

-7

$18,648

July 21-24

3M Open

70

+4

$15,300

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

64

+2

$8,029

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-3

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-2

$0

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
