How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; David Lipsky watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, David Lipsky finished the weekend at -10, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for better results.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

