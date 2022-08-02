How to Watch David Skinns at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns hits the course in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
