How to Watch David Skinns at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Skinns watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns hits the course in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

