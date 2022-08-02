Skip to main content

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 75 in the world.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Riley's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Riley has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Riley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

E

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

64

E

$18,011

June 16-19

U.S. Open

31

+6

$100,331

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

13

-3

$221,400

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

