How to Watch Davis Riley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 75 in the world.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Riley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Riley has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Riley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
