Davis Riley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 75 in the world.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Riley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Riley has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Riley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

