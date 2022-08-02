How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 4- 7, Dawie Van Der Walt will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2016, he shot -6 and placed 53rd at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Van Der Walt played this course (2016), he finished 53rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
