Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 4- 7, Dawie Van Der Walt will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2016, he shot -6 and placed 53rd at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

TV: Golf Channel

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

The last time Van Der Walt played this course (2016), he finished 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 74 -5 $7,215 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0

