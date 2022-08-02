How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Denny McCarthy hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy finished 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

McCarthy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

McCarthy last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600

