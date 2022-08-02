How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy finished 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream: Golf Channel
McCarthy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- McCarthy last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: Golf Channel