How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Doc Redman finished the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Redman's Statistics

  • Redman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • He missed the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

57

-7

$18,648

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+6

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

21

-14

$37,308

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
