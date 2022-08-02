How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Doc Redman finished the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Redman's Statistics
- Redman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
