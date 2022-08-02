How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Doc Redman finished the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Redman's Statistics

Redman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0

