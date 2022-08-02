Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Doug Ghim tees off on the 2nd tee during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 190 in the world.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Ghim's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Ghim struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +6 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

