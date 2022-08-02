How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 190 in the world.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Ghim struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+6
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
