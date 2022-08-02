How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dylan Wu struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Wu has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wu has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)