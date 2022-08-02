How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Greyson Sigg struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream: Available via streaming services
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
