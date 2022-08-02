How to Watch Harold Varner at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 28th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Varner's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Varner has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Varner competed at this course (2021), he finished 57th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
