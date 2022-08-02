How to Watch Harris English at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 23rd at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2020.

How to Watch Harris English at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

English's Statistics

English has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

English has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time English played this course (2020), he finished 23rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 42 +3 $36,619 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 61 +17 $37,221

