How to Watch Harris English at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 23rd at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2020.
How to Watch Harris English at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
English's Statistics
- English has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- English has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time English played this course (2020), he finished 23rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
