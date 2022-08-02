How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Harry Higgs hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Harry Higgs seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 15th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Higgs' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Higgs last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 11 -8 $89,725 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0

