How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 15th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Higgs has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Higgs last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-8
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
