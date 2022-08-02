How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hayden Buckley hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 24th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.

Buckley has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Buckley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125

