How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 24th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- Buckley has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Buckley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
