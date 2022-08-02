How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 4- 7, Henrik Norlander will look to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2020, he shot -5 and placed 59th at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Norlander's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Norlander has finished below par five times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
- Norlander last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020 and placed 59th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-6
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
