How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander tees off on the 2nd tee during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 4- 7, Henrik Norlander will look to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2020, he shot -5 and placed 59th at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Norlander's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Norlander has finished below par five times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Norlander last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020 and placed 59th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -6 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0

