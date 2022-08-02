Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Henry Lebioda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Lebioda's Statistics

Lebioda has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Lebioda did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +7 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975

