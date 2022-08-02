How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- Lebioda did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
Regional restrictions apply.
