How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he took eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -17 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Spaun failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
8
-17
$254,100
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
59
+6
$21,499
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
