How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he took eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -17 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Spaun failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 8 -17 $254,100 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 59 +6 $21,499 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.