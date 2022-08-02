How to Watch James Hahn at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; James Hahn of Alameda California hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

James Hahn looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 62nd shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch James Hahn at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Hahn's Statistics

Hahn has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time Hahn golfed this course (2021), he finished 62nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 67 E $14,910

