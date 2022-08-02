How to Watch James Hahn at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 62nd shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch James Hahn at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time Hahn golfed this course (2021), he finished 62nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
