How to Watch Jason Day at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 17th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Jason Day at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!
Day's Statistics
- Day has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
