How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 24th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Dufner has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Dufner's Statistics

Dufner has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 24th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +10 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 69 +4 $7,659 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0

