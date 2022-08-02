How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 24th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Dufner has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Dufner's Statistics
- Dufner has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 24th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+10
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
69
+4
$7,659
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
