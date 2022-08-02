How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jhonattan Vegas hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Vegas golfed this course (2021), he finished 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.