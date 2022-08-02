How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Vegas golfed this course (2021), he finished 15th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
