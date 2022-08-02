Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jhonattan Vegas hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • The last time Vegas golfed this course (2021), he finished 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

49

-8

$20,622

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

36

+2

$45,315

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
