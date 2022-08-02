How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 78th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Herman's Statistics
- Herman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
78
-3
$6,919
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)