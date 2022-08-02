How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jim Knous struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Knous' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knous has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
77
-4
$7,067
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
