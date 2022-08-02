How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen takes to the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dahmen's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dahmen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Dahmen did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
69
+4
$17,347
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)