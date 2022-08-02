How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen takes to the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Dahmen's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dahmen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Dahmen did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 69 +4 $17,347 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520

