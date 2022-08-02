How to Watch John Huh at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -7 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch John Huh at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Huh failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
E
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
