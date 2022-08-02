How to Watch John Huh at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -7 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch John Huh at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Huh's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Huh failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 E $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.