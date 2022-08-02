How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jonathan Byrd enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina seeking better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Byrd's Statistics

Byrd has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 58 +1 $16,800 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975

