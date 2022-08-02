How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina seeking better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
