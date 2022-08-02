How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Joohyung Kim posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kim's Statistics
- Kim will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Kim has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
7
-18
$283,500
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
47
-5
$40,600
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
3
-5
$517,001
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)