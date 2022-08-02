How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Joohyung Kim posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Kim's Statistics

Kim will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Kim has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 7 -18 $283,500 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 The Open Championship 47 -5 $40,600 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 3 -5 $517,001 June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732

