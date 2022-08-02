How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Joseph Bramlett hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Bramlett's Statistics

Bramlett has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bramlett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007

