How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bramlett's Statistics
- Bramlett has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bramlett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)