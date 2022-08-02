How to Watch JT Poston at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 11th in the 3M Open, shooting -8 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Poston's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Poston did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 1 -21 $1,278,000 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0

