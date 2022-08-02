How to Watch JT Poston at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston will compete August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he finished 11th in the 3M Open, shooting -8 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch JT Poston at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Poston's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Poston did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
1
-21
$1,278,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
