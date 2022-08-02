How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Justin Lower watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Lower's Statistics

Lower has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -8 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880

