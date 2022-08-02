How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-8
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)