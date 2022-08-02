How to Watch Justin Rose at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 69th-place finish in North Berwick, United Kingdom at the Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Rose's Statistics
- Rose will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Rose has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Rose's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 10th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
69
+9
$16,774
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
