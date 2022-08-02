How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Keith Mitchell tees off on the first hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell shot -5 and finished 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Mitchell's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Mitchell placed 55th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800

