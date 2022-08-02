How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell shot -5 and finished 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mitchell's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Mitchell placed 55th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)