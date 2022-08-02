Skip to main content

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Keith Mitchell tees off on the first hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell shot -5 and finished 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mitchell's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Mitchell placed 55th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+1

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

36

+2

$45,315

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

6

-12

$320,588

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

7

-10

$273,325

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
