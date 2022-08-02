How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kelly Kraft tees off on the par 3 ninth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft hits the course in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Kraft's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -7 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865

