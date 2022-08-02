How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft hits the course in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kraft's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)