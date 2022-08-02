How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Kevin Chappell reacts to his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell looks to improve upon his 73rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chappell's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2013, Chappell finished 73rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 69 +3 $15,525 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 -1 $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.