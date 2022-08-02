How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell looks to improve upon his 73rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream: Available online
Chappell's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2013, Chappell finished 73rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
69
+3
$15,525
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
-1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
