How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-70 course at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kisner's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Kisner came away victorious in 2021, the last time he visted Sedgefield Country Club.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.