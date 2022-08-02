How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Kisner heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-70 course at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Kisner's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Kisner came away victorious in 2021, the last time he visted Sedgefield Country Club.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
