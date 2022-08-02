How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 4- 7, Kevin Streelman will try to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and placed seventh at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Streelman has carded an under-par score in 10 straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- In 2021, Streelman's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed seventh in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
2
-24
$403,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
