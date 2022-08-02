How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Streelman plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 4- 7, Kevin Streelman will try to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and placed seventh at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Streelman has carded an under-par score in 10 straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In 2021, Streelman's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed seventh in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 2 -24 $403,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.