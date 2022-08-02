How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 46th in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Tway has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Tway's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Tway last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-5
$37,185
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
