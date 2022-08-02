How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Tway reacts to his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 46th in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Tway has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Tway's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Tway last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -5 $37,185 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 50 -10 $9,195 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

