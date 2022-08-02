How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Aphibarnrat has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Aphibarnrat last played this course in 2021, finishing 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

