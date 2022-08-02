How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Aphibarnrat has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Aphibarnrat last played this course in 2021, finishing 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
