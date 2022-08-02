How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
62
-3
$15,691
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
