How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 24th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Lee last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 24th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994

