How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 24th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Lee last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 24th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
