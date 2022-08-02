How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 44th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Hodges' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
